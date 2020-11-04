Additional 20 new Covid cases reported in Kerry this evening

A total of 444 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic this evening, along with an additional eight deaths.

The majority of today’s cases are in Dublin, and as of 2pm this afternoon, 310 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, with 41 in ICU.

An additional 20 new cases in Kerry have also been reported this evening.

The official number of COVID-19 cases in the county rose by six to reflect yesterday’s increase, which brings the number to 1,098 since the start of the pandemic.

Today’s cases will be added to the official county total tomorrow.