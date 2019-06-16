Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge & Support Services.

Suffering in silence, from controlling behaviour- domestic abuse. Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge and Support Services offer a listening ear, crisis accommodation, outreach and accompaniment. Phone 066 7129100
Tralee Musical Society honored at national musical awards
The Association of Irish Musical Societies - or AIMS - hosted its annual awards ceremony last night at the INEC Killarney.Tralee Musical Society, an...
West Kerry tourist attraction damaged by storms due to reopen in coming weeks
A tourist attraction damaged by storms in West Kerry is due to reopen in the coming weeks.As a result of a storm in November...
Public information event for historic Tralee terrace
A public information seminar is set to take place on Tralee's earliest Georgian terrace.Day Place, built by Justice Robert Day, was the first terrace...
Home Help CE Scheme Comes to End in Tralee – June 14th, 2019
The Community Employment home help scheme operated from Cumann Iosaef Community Centre in Tralee but has now come to an end. Ken McDaid who...
Call from the Dáil – June 14th, 2019
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent analyses the week in politics.
Kerry Home Helps Not Paid Travel Expenses for Two Months – June 14th, 2019
Ted Kenny of SIPTU represents home helps, or health care support assistants, who work for the HSE. After his interview with Treasa Murphy, the...