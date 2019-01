Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge experienced an increase in calls over the past 12 months.

The Tralee-based service offered refuge to over 90 families in 2018, which included 120 children.

In addition, Adapt also provides outreach support to many other women in Kerry who don’t seek refuge or have previously been in refuge but need ongoing assistance.





Acting general manager of Adapt Emma O’Mahony says women can experience many pressures to provide for their families as the new year begins.