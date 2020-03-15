ADAPT Kerry to continue supporting victims of domestic violence during outbreak

Women and children living with domestic violence in Kerry are being assured of support during the coronavirus outbreak.

ADAPT Kerry Women’s Refuge and Support Services says it will continue to offer services to those in need.

The group says women across the county can ring their services and it will provide whatever support it can at this time.

General Manager, Catherine Casey says the pressures of confinement can make this time even more difficult for families living with coercive control and abuse.

ADAPT Kerry would encourage women to seek support by ringing them on 066 7129100 and if they feel they are in danger to ring the Gardai on 999.