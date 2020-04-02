Adam Roche – Little Blue Hero

Little Blue Heroes is a not-for-profit charitable foundation operated voluntarily by An Garda Síochána staff to help families in local communities who have children with a serious illness.

Adam Roche, 6 years old, from Tralee suffers from severe Haemophilia. It’s a medical condition in which the ability of the blood to clot is severely reduced, causing the sufferer to bleed severely from even a slight injury.

Tralee Garda Station helped Adam fulfil his dream of becoming an Honorary Garda for the day.