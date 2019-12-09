Activities and experiences the way forward for Kerry tourism

One of Killarney’s oldest and most famous traditional pony & trap trip through the Gap of Dunloe, with Mary Browne from Fáilte Ireland, was on the agenda from Tourism buyers from 22 countries, including key markets such as China, India, the Middle East, Great Britain, the US and Mainland Europe, who descended around Ireland to embark on several fact-finding tours ahead of attending Meitheal, Ireland’s largest tourism trade fair.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***01/04/2019

Tourism in Kerry needs to focus more on promoting activities and experiences.

That’s according to Helen McDwyer from Kenmare Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

Ms McDwyer says spend on food and drink was down this year but tourists were willing to spend more money on experiences.

Meanwhile, Mark Sulllivan of the Rose Hotel in Tralee said tourism contributes enormously to the Irish economy and that needs to be acknowledged.

