Action Packed Weekend In The Football & Hurling Championships

There is massive games in both the Football and Hurling Senior Championships this weekend.

Mayo and Galway meet in the Connacht final knowing it is the end of the road for the loser.

Michael D McAndrew of Mid West Radio previewed the Connacht Final.

Ollie Turner of Galway Bay FM gives us the view from the Galway Camp.

Dublin and Laois meet in the Leinster Championship Semi Final

Declan Drake of FM104 spoke to Weekend Sport

Kilkenny go in search of a first Leinster Hurling title this evening as they meet Galway in Croke Park.

Former Kilkenny hurler and KCLR Analysist Adrian Ronan previews the big game.

While its the turn of the Munster Hurling Championship Final tomorrow.

Limerick and Waterford meet in Thurles in what is always a pinnacle fixture on the hurling calendar

Jerome O Connell of the Limerick Leader previews this one.

Down and Cavan meet in the second Ulster semi final of the weekend.

After Donegals comfortable win over Armagh this afternoon, who will they face in the final?

Damien Donoghue of Northern Sound previews this clash.