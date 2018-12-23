Liz Galwey reviews the 49th Annual Castleisland Christmas Blitz 2018 which runs from Wednesday the 26th to Sunday the 30th Of December.
A Look Back On The Year In The Kerry Schoolboys And Girls League
Padraig Harnett looks back on the year in the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League.
An Action Packed Couple Of Days Ahead In The 2018 Castleisland Christmas Blitz
Liz Galwey reviews the 49th Annual Castleisland Christmas Blitz 2018 which runs from Wednesday the 26th to Sunday the 30th Of December.
Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney Performance This Season In The League Has Really Stepped...
Matt O'Neill from Scott's Lakers St Paul's Killarney looks back on the year.
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...