Acting president of IT Tralee says postponement of Munster Technological University is a disappointment

The postponement of the Munster Technological University merger is a disappointment, but not a set-back.

That’s the view of acting president of IT Tralee, Brendan O’Donnell.

A bid by the Institute of Technology Tralee and Cork Institute of Technology, to merge and become Munster Technological University, has been put back to early next year.

An independent report cited a lack of clear vision and strategy, and financial concerns as reasons for the merger being postponed.

Mr O’Donnell says it is disappointing:

The Higher Education Authority says a 6-month period is too ambitious for additional data to be submitted.

Acting president of IT Tralee, Brendan O’Donnell says he is confident the MTU can be delivered.

He believes a clear vision and strategic plan can be outlined by the new president within 6-months to bring this to a reality: