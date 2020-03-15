Acting Junior Minister calls for rescue package for tourism sector

The acting Junior Tourism Minister is welcoming an announcement by the Finance Minister on businesses impacted by coronavirus.

Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin says the assurances given by the Central Bank and the Revenue Commissioners are a first step.

Minister Griffin says he has been pressing the need for a rescue package for the tourism sector since late February with the Taoiseach and Finance Minister.

He says tourism is the single biggest indigenous employer and he is acutely aware of the challenges facing the sector.

Among their suggestions are the deferment of certain taxes and charges to allow the economy to recover.