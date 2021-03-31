Achievements of Mary I students from Kerry celebrated in online ceremony

The achievements of Kerry students and graduates of Mary Immaculate College have been celebrated in an online ceremony.

A virtual Ceremony of Recognition honoured academic and other notable achievements of over 2,000 students and graduates from across the world.

Jacinta O’Hara from Ballyheigue received the Early Childhood Ireland Best LINC Portfolio Award, and Elizabeth O’Grady from Tralee won the Irish Learning Support Association Award.

Tralee woman Stephanie McCarthy was awarded the Diocese of Limerick Medal for achieving first place in the Certificate in Religious Education.

Bachelor of Education graduates Maggie Flavin of Ballylongford and Eva Lee from Tralee were awarded for academic excellence in Religious Education and German respectively.