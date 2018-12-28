James O’Connor reports from the first day of Corn na Féile in Abbeyfeale.
Abbeyfeale Coursing
James O'Connor reports from the first day of Corn na Féile in Abbeyfeale.
Weekend KDL Preview
John O'Regan has a look ahead to all the weekend's action in the Kerry District Leagues.
Evening Sports Update
DARTSIreland's Brendan Dolan is through to the quarter finals of the PDC World Darts Championships for the first timeThe Fermanagh native got the better...
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
The Future for IT Tralee – December 20th, 2018
Vice President for Research and Development with IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says the intention is to enrol the first students at the new Munster...