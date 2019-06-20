Abbeydorney Take North Kerry B Hurling League Title

Abbeydorney 3-10 St Brendans 2-12.

Abbeydorney are the Rhyno Quality Feeds NKH Senior Hurling League B Champions, they overcame St Brendans in a lively game played in Kilmoyley on Wednesday evening.

St Brendans were ahead early with a goal from a free by John Egan, PJ Keane and Mike Slattery had a point each for Abbeydorney.

By the twenty fifth minute St Brendans led 1-05 to 0-03, their points coming from Brendan O’Connor, John Egan scoring two each and one from Kevin Hannafin.

John Egan added another before halftime but huge work from Mike Slattery presented Brian O’Leary with a point and PJ Keane with a goal, score at halftime St Brendans 1-06 Abbeydorney 1-04.

St Brendans opened the scoring in the second half with points from Egan and O’Connor, Kieran Dineen pointed for Abbeydorney and in the ninth minute Mike Slattery drew O’Dorney level with a goal.

On eighteen minutes into the second half the game went in Abbeydorney’s favour when a free from PJ Keane was batted into the net by a St Brendans hurley, prior to that St Brendans had points from Egan, Brendan O’Connor and Kevin Hannafin, PJ Keane had a converted free and Adam Maunsell had a point from play.

Brendan O’Connor replied for St Brendans, to make it 1-12 to 3-07.

Slattery was again influential when he pointed and set up Michael O’Leary for a point, Kevin Hannafin stuck the slioter in the net but Brian O’Leary had the final say with a point to leave the final score St Brendans 2-12 Abbeydorney 3-10.

Mike Hennessy arrived with four umpires and also had two independent linesmen and the scoreboard was working.