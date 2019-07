Abbeydorney hurling manager Tom O’Connell is paying no attention to previous results ahead of this weekend’s Garveys Senior County Championship Round One game against St. Brendan’s Ardfert.

Austin Stack Park hosts the fixture on Saturday evening, with a 7pm throw in, which will be the third time the teams will meet this year.

Both sides have recorded one win each, but O’Connell says they won’t have much bearing on this Saturday’s game.