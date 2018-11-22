Abbey Downing née O’Sullivan, Dromroe, Dromoughty, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home Kenmare. Rosary this evening (Thurs Nov 22nd) at 9pm. Reposing on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Dauros Church. Requiem mass for Abbey Downing née O’Sullivan will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery Kenmare.
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERA dream team of Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane has emerged as the favourites to replace Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane as the Republic...
Thursday’s Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTS Munster Junior Hurling League IT Tralee 3-14 CIT 1-16SCHOOLS FOOTBALL Under 15 E Football Final Colaiste Mhuire Durlas 4-15 Killorglin Community College 6-06Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuainain (19...
Thursday’s Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSENIOR WOMENS DIVISION 3 Tralee Imperials 28 St Bridgets 37LEESTRAND U18 DIVISION 1 GIRLS Gneeveguilla 62 Team Kerry 59FIXTURESSENIOR WOMENS DIV 2 St Marys v Kenmare Kestrels...
Thursday’s Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
RESULTSAgri Auto Parts Ladies League Division 4Moyvane 4 Listowel 2 Killarney 2 Ballyheigue 4Advanced Cleaning Supplies Mens League Division 3 Kingdom 6 Listowel 0Division...
Thursday’s Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
RESULTDenny Division 2A Mainebank Fc 2-2 Killorglin C
