Abbey Downing née O’Sullivan, Dromroe, Dromoughty, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home Kenmare. Rosary this evening (Thurs Nov 22nd) at 9pm. Reposing on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Dauros Church. Requiem mass for Abbey Downing née O’Sullivan will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery Kenmare.

