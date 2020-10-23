98 referrals to dedicated Kerry counselling service for homeless addicts

There were 98 referrals last year to a dedicated counselling service in Kerry for homeless people experiencing addiction.

That’s according to the 2019 annual report published today by Novas, which provides services for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The organisation also offers accommodation to people in Kerry.

Novas has been providing homeless services in Kerry since 2005, and now offers a range of accommodation, disability, and Housing First services.

The organisation supports single individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

As well as Kerry, it’s based in Cork, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, and Dublin, and last year for the first time, the number of people Novas worked with exceeded 5,000 (5,263).

For the second successive year, the organisation provided support to more than 1,000 children across the six counties, according to its annual report.

It also states Novas was the only organisation in Kerry last year to provide dedicated homeless accommodation.

Also last year, Novas set up, in collaboration with the HSE, a counselling service in Kerry for homeless people experiencing addiction.

Throughout 2019, 98 people were referred to this addition service.