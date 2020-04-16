96-Year-Old Moyvane Woman Overcomes Coronavirus – April 16th, 2020

This week the people of Woodgrove in Moyvane organised a welcome home to Betty Moody after she overcame COVID-19. Betty will turn 97 in June. She and her friend Frances Leahy spoke to Jerry. Here is the moment Betty returned home: https://youtu.be/eS2ROtgYiVQ
Gardaí appealing for witnesses in relation to alleged sulky racing in Glenflesk
Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for witnesses in relation to alleged sulky racing on the N22 at Glenflesk.Gardaí received reports of racing taking place...
15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in University Hospital Kerry
There are 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in University Hospital Kerry, according to the latest figures.The data was released by the HSE as part...
Greater Tralee and Killarney areas worst hit by COVID-19
A map of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry has been released.According to the HSE, Tralee and northern parts of the county are worst...
UHK’s Specialist Team Continue Cocooning Advice & Support – April 16th, 2020
Members of University Hospital Kerry’s specialist FITT team join Jerry again to give advice and suggestions for those of us who have to cocoon...
Clinical Trial Hopes to Keep Covid-19 Patients out of ICU- April 16th, 2020
Brownwen Connolly, a researcher at Queens University Belfast, speaks to Jerry about a new clinical trial that hopes to learn how to keep patients...
Sinn Féin Anger at Exclusion from Government Formation – April 16th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Sinn Féin deputy Matt Carthy about the joint policy document released by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to smaller parties in...