96-Year-Old Moyvane Woman Overcomes Coronavirus – April 16th, 2020

By
Admin
-

This week the people of Woodgrove in Moyvane organised a welcome home to Betty Moody after she overcame COVID-19. Betty will turn 97 in June. She and her friend Frances Leahy spoke to Jerry. Here is the moment Betty returned home: https://youtu.be/eS2ROtgYiVQ

