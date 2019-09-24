96% of speeding charges struck out in Killorglin court over past two-and-a-half years

96% of speeding charges were struck out in Killorglin District Court over the past two-and-a-half years.

According to figures released by the Courts Service, nearly half of speeding summonses issued nationwide are not being served.

This is due to combination of reasons, including the intended recipient evading service of the summons.

According to the Irish Independent, 61,000 speeding offences were listed in courts across the country in 2017, 2018 and the first five months of this year; however, only 28,000 – or less than half – were served.

The summonses were meant to be served on motorists who failed to pay fixed-charge penalty notices.

1,971 summonses should have been served on drivers speeding in Kerry; just over 1,000 were served, meaning 54% of cases are struck out in the county.

Killorglin was a national blackspot; of the 165 speeding offences listed, 159 were struck out due to summonses not being served.

Killorglin District Court now sits in Cahersiveen once per month.

The Irish Independent also reports that only 13% of drivers convicted of speeding offences in Kerry had their licence details recorded following the conviction, meaning penalty points could not be applied at the time.

The Road Safety Authority says this doesn’t always mean the driver avoided penalty points.