96 adults in Kerry who were abused as children have not been assigned a care worker.

They are among 547 retrospective abuse cases who haven’t been assigned a social worker by Tusla, including 69 high priority cases.

According to the latest figures, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Cork are among the worst hit areas.

Joseph Mooney, assistant professor of social worker in UCD, says the national problem is even worse than the figures suggest.