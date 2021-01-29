There were over 950 complaints of littering to Kerry County Council last year, but no court prosecutions.

The council has released information on environmental enforcement in the county during the period January-November 2020, which includes litter, air, waste and water complaints.

There were 954 litter complaints made during the period and 84 fines were issued, with just under half (35) paid so far.

There were no court prosecutions for littering offences, but there were three for waste offences and one for water offences.

There were 76 air complaints investigated, but no fines issued.

The council also says over 330 waste complaints and 144 water complaints were investigated, with fines totalling over €3,400 being issued.