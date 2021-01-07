95 year old man first person in a residential facility in Kerry to receive COVID vaccination

95 year old John Cremin has become the first resident of a residential facility in Kerry to be vaccinated against COVID-19

He received the vaccination at Killarney Community Hospital this morning where the first COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff began.

The vaccinations mark the beginning of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare’s vaccination programme for staff and residents of long-term residential facilities.

John, who has been a resident at Killarney Community Hospital since 2013 says he is looking forward to a time when he can have visitors again.

Director of Nursing Máire Flynn was the first staff member at the hospital to be vaccinated.

The roll-out programme will see teams from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare travel to more than 100 locations across Cork and Kerry to vaccinate residents and staff in private nursing homes and the voluntary sector.

They expect to vaccinate more than 3,500 staff and residents next week alone,and say the programme will accelerate in the following weeks.