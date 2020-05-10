95% drop in new cars in Kerry last month

New car sales in Kerry fell 95% in April according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI). As a result of COVID-19, car showrooms have remained closed since mid-March, impacting heavily on sales.

The figures show that 1,171 new passenger cars have been registered in Kerry so far this year, down 21% compared to the same time last year.

In Kerry, six new passenger cars were registered during April, down from 130 in the same month last year, a 95% drop.

In total so far this year, there’s been a 21% decrease in the number of new cars being registered in Kerry at 1,171, according to the SIMI.

New diesel car sales have dropped 27% to 571, and petrol registrations have also fallen 29% to 407 as of the end of April.

141 petrol electric vehicles have been registered so far this year in Kerry, up 45 on the same time last year; there are 30 new electric cars, up two, and 18 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids, up nine on last year.

There have also been four diesel/electric cars registered in the county so far this year.

Light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry have fallen 14% so far this year to 321, an additional three were registered during April, compared to 35 during the same month last year.

Heavy commercial vehicle registrations are down 37% on the same time last year at 22; just one was registered in Kerry during April this year, compared to 10 last year.