93 patients waiting for beds in UHK last week

93 people were waiting for beds in University Hospital Kerry from January 6th to January 10th.

That’s according to the latest statistics from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.

On January 10th, 11 people were reported to have been waiting on chairs and trolleys as a result of overcrowding in UHK.

Nationally, 3,143 patients went without beds this week, with Monday and Tuesday hitting record high levels of 760 on both days.

It’s the worst week ever recorded for overcrowding with University Hospital Limerick suffering the most with 322 patients waiting for beds.