93 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening with 33 new cases in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported 93 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

It is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

Three of the cases are from January with 89 from December and one still under investigation.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 2,001 new cases of the virus.

33 of these cases are in Kerry, while 701 were in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 102 in Waterford, 98 in Meath and 89 in Limerick.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry has dropped to 917.4

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 1334.6