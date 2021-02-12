921 additional cases of COVID-19, fewer than five in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

21 of these deaths occurred in February and two occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 3,865* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 11th February, the HPSC has been notified of 921 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 207,720** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There were fewer than five cases recorded in Kerry.

The county now has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in the Republic.

Of the cases notified today:

453 are men / 466 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 959 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 9, 248,284 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

158,904 people have received their first dose

89,380 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks COVID-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.”

“Everyone is working hard to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.