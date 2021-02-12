921 additional cases of COVID-19, fewer than five in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
21 of these deaths occurred in February and two occurred in January.
The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 – 95 years.
There has been a total of 3,865* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 11th February, the HPSC has been notified of 921 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 207,720** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
There were fewer than five cases recorded in Kerry.
The county now has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in the Republic.
Of the cases notified today:
- 453 are men / 466 are women
- 66% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.***
As of 8am today, 959 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 9, 248,284 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 158,904 people have received their first dose
- 89,380 people have received their second dose
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks COVID-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.”
“Everyone is working hard to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.