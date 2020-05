Another 15 people have died from coronavirus in the Republic (reported Saturday).

It brings the death total to 1,533 and there are 92 new confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says the total number of people infected is 24,048.

13 per cent have been hospitalised and of those brought to hospital, 389 have been admitted to ICU.

There is one additional case of COVID-19 in Kerry.

There are now 307 cases reported in the county.