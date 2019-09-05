90,000 more people tune in to watch crowing of 2019 Rose of Tralee

Almost 90,000 more people tuned in to watch the crowning of this year’s Rose of Tralee.

Figures from RTE show 653,500 people were watching Sinéad Flanagan as she was named the 2019 winner.

That is an increase on 2018 when 564,000 people tuned in to watch Kirsten Mate Maher take the title.

This year’s Rose of Tralee televised shows reached 1.4 million people; the shows were particularly popular in Munster and amongst women aged over 15.

The shows were watched in over 85 counties including Botswana, Kyrgyzstan, Honduras, Burundi and the Maldives.

The Rose of Tralee was also the number one trending show on Twitter on both nights.