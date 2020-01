There was a 9% rise in the amount of rainfall logged at Valentia Observatory last year.

That’s according to Met Eireann’s Weather Provisional Statement for 2019.

A total of 1,701mm of rain was recorded at the South Kerry weather during the year, a 9% rise on the yearly average.

Temperatures at Valentia Observatory were also up slightly last year, 0.3 degrees Celsius above the annual average.

1,199 hours of sunshine was logged throughout the year at Valentia.