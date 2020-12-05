85kg Rugby To Take Off?

Irishman Declan Bannon from Bruff, County Limerick is the head coach of the Eden Lizards, who won the first-ever New Zealand Barbarians Under 85kg Club Cup at Eden Park.
It was a huge day for the weight-restricted grade of rugby which is rugby as you know it with all the same 15-a-side laws, but players can only weigh a maximum of 85 kilogrammes.
That’s just over 13 stone.
Radio Kerry’s Ivan Hurley spoke to Declan Bannon about the concept and how it began but he first congratulated him on last month’s Cup success