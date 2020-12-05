85kg Rugby To Take Off?

Irishman Declan Bannon from Bruff, County Limerick is the head coach of the Eden Lizards, who won the first-ever New Zealand Barbarians Under 85kg Club Cup at Eden Park.

It was a huge day for the weight-restricted grade of rugby which is rugby as you know it with all the same 15-a-side laws, but players can only weigh a maximum of 85 kilogrammes.

That’s just over 13 stone.