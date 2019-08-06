85% of private rental accommodation in Kerry failed inspections

85% of private rental accommodation inspected in Kerry last year failed to meet the minimum standards required by law.

That’s according to figures from the Department of Housing, which show that over the past four years, the majority of dwellings inspected in Kerry were substandard.

Minimum standards for private rental accommodation according to housing regulations deal with structural condition, facilities for food preparation, adequate heating and lighting, as well as fire safety and refuse facilities.

Department of Housing figures dating back to 2005 show that the majority of privately rented dwellings inspected in Kerry by Kerry County Council were substandard.

The figures for 2018 show that of 870 homes inspected in Kerry last year, 743 or 85% of them didn’t meet the minimum standards required by law; the national failure rate last year was 81%.

In 2017, 81% of 690 dwellings inspected in Kerry failed, and there was one notice served on a landlord for improvement works to be carried out – this is the only such notice served by Kerry County Council in the 14 years of available figures.

In 2016 there was a 75% failure rate in Kerry; it was 73% in 2015, 32% in 2014, 53% in 2013, and 32% in 2012.

In 2011, 80% of privately rented dwellings inspected in Kerry didn’t meet the minimum standards, in 2010 it was 74%, 35% in 2009, 8% in 2008, 10% in 2007, 2% in 2006, and 100% in 2005 – when just 2 inspections were carried out.