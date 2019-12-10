There have been 84 cases of mumps in Kerry and Cork so far this year.

That’s according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s report, which is based on data from laboratories and Departments of Public Health.

The figures show that in the Southern Health Board area, which takes in County Kerry, and Cork city and county, a total of 84 cases of mumps were recorded from the start of this year up to last week.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says the national mumps outbreak, which started last year and spread to most regions this year, is still ongoing.

They say mumps activity had declined during the summer but since October cases have increased, coinciding with the re-opening of schools and colleges.