825 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic, along with one more death.

254 of the cases were in Dublin, with 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal and 37 in Kildare.

The other 310 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

The total number of cases in Kerry is now 546, up nine on the previous day’s total.