814 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Department of Health this evening.

The Department has been notified of 2 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Of this evening’s cases, 226 are in Dublin, 77 in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

22 cases have been added to Kerry’s total in the county-by-county breakdown.

As of midnight on Friday, the total number of confirmed cases in the county is 537.