Over 80,000 primary school children have now completed Junior Entrepreneur Programme (JEP)

Over 80,000 primary school children have now participated in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

The programme was co- founded by Tweak .com CEO Jerry Kennelly and 11 and 12 year olds throughout Kerry are among those who benefitted.

A total of 585 classes from all of the 32 counties participated in this years programme, representing 14,441 children. This brings the total alumni of pupils that have participated in the programme to 81,000.

JEP classroom businesses have achieved profits of more than a million euros from their projects since the programme.

The free nationwide programme, is aligned to the primary school curriculum, and gives children between the ages of 11 and 12 a real insight into the business world.

National school is the ideal time to introduce children to the world of entrepreneurship, according to Mr Kennelly who said young children are creative and curious by nature and these are just 2 skills required to be successful in business.

The winners of this years Class of the Year Award are Duleek National School in Co Meath who wrote a children’s story book on the theme of climate change. They netted sales of €7,000 and a profit of over €4,000.