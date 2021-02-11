800 people affected by boil notices from private Kerry drinking water supplies in 2019

Nearly 800 people were affected by boil water notices from private drinking water supplies in Kerry during 2019.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s latest report focuses on private drinking water supplies nationwide during 2019, with a particular focus on Kerry.

Private water supplies are sources serving a commercial or public activity such as hotels, pubs, restaurants, crèches or national schools.

These supplies provide drinking water to people who are not connected to the public water mains.

The EPA says that, during 2019, over 95% of private supplies nationally were up to standard.

Of the 98 supplies in Kerry, all but three were monitored.

There were a number of private supply enforcement actions carried out by the local authority in 2019; six audits were carried out and eight boil water notices were issued, which affected 790 people in Kerry.