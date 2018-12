More than 800 customers in the greater Killarney area have been left without power or are experiencing interruptions to supply.

According to ESB Networks’ PowerCheck website, 667 households and businesses are affected by an outage at Coolcorcoran while 161 are affected at Woodford.

ESB Networks say they are working to repair the faults and hope to have electricity supply restored by midnight. According to PowerCheck, the outages began at 5.30pm.