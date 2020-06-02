800 cars turned around at Garda checkpoints in Kerry over past two days

800 cars were turned around at Garda checkpoints throughout Kerry over the past two days.

Garda Kathy Murphy says many people took a chance and decided to travel further to than the 5km travel restriction to enjoy the good weather.

She says Inch, Banna and Fenit were the worst impacted areas, with many people even travelling there from outside the county.

It’s expected the 5km travel restriction will be increased to 20km from Monday onwards.

However, Garda Murphy is urging people to stay within 5km of their homes over the coming days: