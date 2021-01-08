Over 80% of Kerry Leaving Cert students progress to third level

More than eight in ten Kerry Leaving Certificate students this year progressed to third level.

According to the annual feeder school report in the Irish Examiner, there were 1,641 Leaving Cert students in the county with 1,363 or 83% going onto third level education.

Three Kerry secondary schools had a 100% rate of students progressing to third level; Pobailscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Tarbert Comprehensive and Killarney Community College.

The most popular third level option for the 2020 Leaving Cert students was IT Tralee, followed by UCC, University of Limerick and Cork Institute of Technology.