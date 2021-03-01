Over 80% of Kerry housing applicant seeking one and two bed units

Over eight in ten qualified housing applicants in Kerry are seeking one or two bed units.

The 2020 Summary of Social Housing Assessment shows there are 2,183 qualified applicants on the list; that’s down from 3,916 in 2016.

Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says there is an ever-growing shortage of such units in the council’s housing stock.

The Independent councillor says the council should embark on an ambitious plan to build such housing units as a priority.

Cllr Healy-Rae says some people are waiting over a decade for such properties.