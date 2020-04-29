Up to 80 Garda checkpoints operating daily in Kerry

There’ll be up to 80 Garda checkpoints operating in Kerry on a daily basis until the end of the Bank Holiday weekend.

It is part of Operation Fanacht to ensure the COVID-19 travel restrictions aren’t being flouted.

Superintendent at Tralee Garda Station Dan Keane says this week is a critical one for the country.

He is appealing to people to adhere to the guidelines, adding it will help save lives.

The Tralee-based Superintendent says there’s been good compliance in Kerry to date, however, some motorists have been detected on non-essential journeys.

Gardaí have also seen an increase in the number of cars on Kerry’s roads recently.

Superintendent Keane is urging people to continue to abide by the travel restrictions this weekend: