Only 8% of sexual offences reported in Kerry result in suspect being identified and sanctioned

Only 8% of sexual offences reported in Kerry result in a suspect being identified and sanctioned.

According to the Central Statistics Office, for a crime to be marked as detected, at least one suspected offender must be identified and sanctioned.

The CSO collates all types of crimes reported to An Garda Siochana; however, for 2018, it also added the number of detections.

Valid sanctions include charge or summons, formal, informal and fixed penalties for certain offences.

In 2018, there were 95 sexual offences reported to gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division – these include alleged rapes and sexual assaults.

Of these, only 8% were deemed detected by the CSO.

There are times when a crime is not considered detected, such as when an investigation has not identified a suspected offender or there is insufficient evidence to support a prosecution.

The national average detection rate for sexual offences is the lowest in any category at 11%.