8 new cases in Kerry, 582 nationwide

There have been no additional deaths related to COVID-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

582 new cases have been confirmed to the HPSC, eight of these are in Kerry.

Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate has risen to 58.2 per 100,000 population. The county now has the fifth lowest 14-day incidence rate. Clare, Cork, Kilkenny and Leitrim have lower rates. The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 150.8. Offaly has the highest rate at 350.2; Leitrim has the lowest at 34.3.

As of March 15th, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered – 455,182 have received their first dose and 165,398 have got their second.

There have been 4,566 deaths related to coronavirus in Ireland – the total number of cases stands at 228,796.