8 Kerry competitors to take part in National Ploughing Championships

Eight competitors from Kerry will be taking part in the first day in the National Ploughing Championships.

Over the next three days, eighteen competitors will fly the flag for the Kingdom in Fenagh, Co Carlow.

Patrick Boyle, Tommy McCarthy and Michael O’Halloran take part in the Intermediate Reversible Plough Class, Michael P Donegan is in the Intermediate Conventional and Colm Dineen competes in the 3 Furrow Conventional.

Michael J Donegan is in the Under 28 Conventional Junior, Aeneas Horan takes part in the Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer and in the Under 40 Horse Plough Novice is Jonathan Trant.