8 more deaths and almost 5,000 new cases of COVID-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of eight more deaths and 4,929 new cases of COVID-19 this evening.

As of 2pm today, 1,582 people are in hospital with the virus, 146 of whom are in intensive care.

2,532 people have died from coronavirus and there have been 152,539 cases in the country since the pandemic started.

Of the 4,929 new cases announced this afternoon, 1,513 are in Dublin, 695 are in Cork and 320 are in Limerick. Kerry has 66 new cases confirmed today.

Up to midnight on Saturday, January 9th, Kerry had a total of 3,303 cases. Almost half of these cases have occurred in the two-week period to yesterday, January 10th (1,618).