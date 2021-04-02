8 COVID-related deaths, 591 cases, including nine in Kerry

8 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported today.

4 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February.

The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,713 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 1st April, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nine cases have been confirmed in Kerry.

The county still has the lowest incidence rate for COVID-19 in the country.

There is now a total of 237,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

292 are men / 295 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 264 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 30th 2021, 840,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

603,802 people have received their first dose

236,759 people have received their second dose