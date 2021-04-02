8 COVID-related deaths, 591 cases, including nine in Kerry

By
radiokerrynews
-
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic

8 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported today.

4 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February.

The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

There has been a total of 4,713 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 1st April, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nine cases have been confirmed in Kerry.

The county still has the lowest incidence rate for COVID-19 in the country.

There is now a total of 237,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 292 are men / 295 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

 

As of 8am today, 264 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 30th 2021, 840,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 603,802 people have received their first dose
  • 236,759 people have received their second dose

 

 

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 01Apr2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 01Apr2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Mar2021 to 01Apr2021)New Cases during last 14 days (19Mar2021 to 01Apr2021)
Ireland591533166.67,935
Offaly2425510.5398
Donegal2520286.4456
Westmeath2821258.0229
Dublin288235252.33,400
Meath3031228.2445
Kildare4036223.4497
Laois2717222.0188
Longford<54178.673
Cavan911168.0128
Louth513161.4208
Tipperary1112158.6253
Wexford<512142.3213
Wicklow208108.8155
Roscommon02108.570
Limerick613102.1199
Galway2117100.8260
Waterford<5599.8116
Mayo<5985.8112
Carlow<5368.539
Monaghan6665.240
Leitrim0162.420
Clare<5455.566
Cork192249.4268
Kilkenny<5140.340
Sligo<5136.624
Kerry9425.738

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR