8 cases of coronavirus in Kerry; increase of 1 since yesterday

There are now eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerry, a rise of one since yesterday.
That’s according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.
The latest figures from the HPSC are of midnight Thursday.
The Department of Health has confirmed there are 102 new cases of coronavirus in the country today, bringing the total number of people testing positive for COVID-19 to 785.
Total number of deaths from the virus in the Republic of Ireland remains at 3.
|Case analysis as at midnight 19 March – Source: HSPC
|Total number of cases
|584
|Total number hospitalised
|173
|Total number admitted to ICU
|13
|Tiotal number of deaths
|3
|Case fatality rate
|0.5
|Total number of healthcare workers
|147
|Number clusters notified
|29
|Median age
|44
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|257
|44%
|Male
|320
|55%
|Unknown
|7
|1%
|Total
|584
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|Age specific incidence
|>1
|2
|0%
|0.3
|1 – 4
|2
|0%
|0.3
|5 – 14
|10
|2%
|1.8
|15 – 24
|56
|10%
|9.6
|25 – 34
|110
|19%
|18.8
|35 – 44
|121
|21%
|20.7
|45 – 54
|95
|16%
|16.3
|55 – 64
|85
|15%
|14.6
|65+
|102
|17%
|17.5
|Unknown
|1
|0%
|0.2
|Total
|584
|Transmission Classification
|Community transmission
|179
|Close contact with confirmed case
|97
|Travel Abroad
|148
|Under investigation
|160
|Healthcare workers
|Travel related
|44
|30%
|No foreign travel
|96
|65%
|Under investigation
|7
|5%
|Total
|147
|Hospitalised by Age Group
|>5
|2
|1%
|5 – 14
|1
|1%
|15 – 24
|9
|5%
|25 – 34
|24
|14%
|35 – 44
|18
|10%
|45 – 54
|28
|16%
|55 – 64
|31
|18%
|65+
|60
|35%
|173
|County
|Carlow
|<=5
|0%
|Cavan
|<=5
|0%
|Clare
|7
|1%
|Cork
|88
|15%
|Donegal
|<=5
|1%
|Dublin
|320
|55%
|Galway
|21
|4%
|Kerry
|8
|1%
|Kildare
|18
|3%
|Kilkenny
|11
|2%
|Laois
|<=5
|1%
|Letrim
|<=5
|0%
|Limerick
|15
|3%
|Longford
|<=5
|1%
|Louth
|9
|2%
|Mayo
|<=5
|0%
|Meath
|10
|2%
|Offaly
|7
|1%
|Roscommon
|<=5
|0%
|Sligo
|<=5
|1%
|Tipperary
|<=5
|1%
|Waterford
|8
|1%
|Westmeath
|14
|2%
|Wexford
|<=5
|0%
|Wicklow
|17
|3%