8 cases of coronavirus in Kerry; increase of 1 since yesterday

By
radiokerrynews
-
Coronavirus confirmed cases, March 21st, 2020

There are now eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerry, a rise of one since yesterday.

That’s according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

The latest figures from the HPSC are of midnight Thursday.

The Department of Health has confirmed there are 102 new cases of coronavirus in the country today, bringing the total number of people testing positive for COVID-19 to 785.

Total number of deaths from the virus in the Republic of Ireland remains at 3.

Case analysis as at midnight 19 March – Source: HSPC
Total number of cases584
Total number hospitalised173
Total number admitted to ICU13
Tiotal number of deaths3
Case fatality rate0.5
Total number of healthcare workers147
Number clusters notified29
Median age44
GenderNumber% of Total
Female25744%
Male32055%
Unknown71%
Total584
Age GroupNumber% of TotalAge specific incidence
>120%0.3
1 – 420%0.3
5 – 14102%1.8
15 – 245610%9.6
25 – 3411019%18.8
35 – 4412121%20.7
45 – 549516%16.3
55 – 648515%14.6
65+10217%17.5
Unknown10%0.2
Total584
Transmission Classification
Community transmission179
Close contact with confirmed case97
Travel Abroad148
Under investigation160
Healthcare workers
Travel related4430%
No foreign travel9665%
Under investigation75%
Total147
Hospitalised by Age Group
>521%
5 – 1411%
15 – 2495%
25 – 342414%
35 – 441810%
45 – 542816%
55 – 643118%
65+6035%
173
County
Carlow<=50%
Cavan<=50%
Clare71%
Cork8815%
Donegal<=51%
Dublin32055%
Galway214%
Kerry81%
Kildare183%
Kilkenny112%
Laois<=51%
Letrim<=50%
Limerick153%
Longford<=51%
Louth92%
Mayo<=50%
Meath102%
Offaly71%
Roscommon<=50%
Sligo<=51%
Tipperary<=51%
Waterford81%
Westmeath142%
Wexford<=50%
Wicklow173%

