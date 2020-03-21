8 cases of coronavirus in Kerry; increase of 1 since yesterday

There are now eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerry, a rise of one since yesterday.

That’s according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

The latest figures from the HPSC are of midnight Thursday.

The Department of Health has confirmed there are 102 new cases of coronavirus in the country today, bringing the total number of people testing positive for COVID-19 to 785.

Total number of deaths from the virus in the Republic of Ireland remains at 3.