The Department of Health has reported 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 2,121 new cases of the virus.

29 of these cases are in Kerry, while 753 were in Dublin, 236 in Cork, 142 in Wexford, 126 in Kildare, 109 in Limerick and the remaining 755 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry has dropped to 979

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 1404.2