77% Jump In Numbers On Inpatient and Day Case Waiting Lists At UHK

They show there are over 11,500 people on waiting lists for inpatient and outpatient appointments at UHK.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of April.

There’s been a 77% jump in the number of people on in-patient or day-case waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry.

According to the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there are now 11,544 people on waiting lists for appointments for treatment at University Hospital Kerry; this is up 455 in the past year, and a rise of 219 since the end of March.

Of the numbers waiting at the end of April, 1,311 patients are on inpatient and day case waiting lists at UHK, including for endoscopy; that’s up 572 in the past year, a 77% increase.

Those waiting lists have risen 23% or by 243 since the end of March.

Over half of those people on inpatient and day case lists, 726, are waiting up to three months, and over 500 (504) are waiting between three and six months, just three are waiting over a year.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show there are 10,233 people seeking outpatient appointments at UHK, down 117 in the past year, and a drop of 24 since the end of March.

A fifth of those, 2,058 are waiting up to three months, while a third, 3,620, are waiting over a year for outpatient appointments.