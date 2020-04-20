77 more deaths from COVID-19

Seventy-seven more people have died from COVID-19 nationally, bringing the total number of deaths to 687.

Four hundred and one new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the Republic.

There are now 15, 652 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland as of midnight, Saturday, April 18th.

Six new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Kerry, bringing the total to 268.

Of the 77 additional deaths announced this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 67 were in the east, four were in the west, another four were in the north-west while two were in the south of the country.

The median age of all confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48.