77 more COVID-19 related deaths reported this evening, as well as 1,910 new cases with 36 in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported 77 more COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

76 of these deaths occurred in January, and one in December.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 1,910 new cases of the virus.

This is the first time the daily case numbers have dropped below 2,000 since New Year’s Day.

36 of this evening’s cases are in Kerry, 710 in Dublin, 150 in Cork, 103 in Meath, 102 in Limerick, 86 in Louth, and the remaining 759 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry is now 553.8.

That figure nationally is 955.5.